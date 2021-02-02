UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Developers Ready To Help Those Producing Less Efficient COVID-19 Vaccines - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sputnik V Developers Ready to Help Those Producing Less Efficient COVID-19 Vaccines - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus want to start partnership with producers of vaccines with efficacy below 90 percent, providing them with a component of the vaccine, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lancet medical journal released a report on the interim results of the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V, estimating vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.

"As for vaccines with efficacy significantly below 90 percent, we want to start partnership [with producers] and provide them with one of our components," Dmitriev said at a briefing.

Sputnik V producers have already established partnership with the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the RDIF president recalled. The companies are pushing AstraZeneca's vaccine efficacy up from 62.1 percent through combining it with a Sputnik V component.

"We are sure that if we give them a component, we will be able to push efficacy closer to 90 percent. We are open to partnership with all the vaccines with efficacy below 90 percent," Dmitriev continued.

Related Topics

Russia Company All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

8 minutes ago

123,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

28 minutes ago

PM makes conditional offers to resign

42 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

43 minutes ago

Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Has Grounds to Believe Navalny Poisoning Wa ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.