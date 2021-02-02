Sputnik V Developers Ready to Help Those Producing Less Efficient COVID-19 Vaccines - RDIF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus want to start partnership with producers of vaccines with efficacy below 90 percent, providing them with a component of the vaccine, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lancet medical journal released a report on the interim results of the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V, estimating vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.

"As for vaccines with efficacy significantly below 90 percent, we want to start partnership [with producers] and provide them with one of our components," Dmitriev said at a briefing.

Sputnik V producers have already established partnership with the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the RDIF president recalled. The companies are pushing AstraZeneca's vaccine efficacy up from 62.1 percent through combining it with a Sputnik V component.

"We are sure that if we give them a component, we will be able to push efficacy closer to 90 percent. We are open to partnership with all the vaccines with efficacy below 90 percent," Dmitriev continued.