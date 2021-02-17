UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Developers Responded To EU Statements On Vaccine Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:52 PM

Sputnik V Developers Responded to EU Statements on Vaccine Approval

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already appointed a rapporteur for a rolling review of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developers expect it to begin soon, according to the vaccine's Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already appointed a rapporteur for a rolling review of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developers expect it to begin soon, according to the vaccine's Twitter account.

"Rapporteurs for a rolling review have already been appointed by EMA following submission of Sputnik V application. Sputnik V is waiting for EMA to begin the rolling review and announce it officially on its web site," the statement says.

Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the developer of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V had not requested authorization from the EMA in the EU market.

