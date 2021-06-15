Sputnik V Developers Say Vaccine More Effective Against Delta Variant Than Other Vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has proved to be more effective against the Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India, than other vaccines with released trial results for this strain, the vaccine's Twitter account said on Tuesday.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus was included in a list of so-called variants of concern issued by the World Health Organization last month.

"#SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far - the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal," the statement read.

Sputnik V has already been approved in 67 countries. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.