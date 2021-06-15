UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Developers Say Vaccine More Effective Against Delta Variant Than Other Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sputnik V Developers Say Vaccine More Effective Against Delta Variant Than Other Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has proved to be more effective against the Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India, than other vaccines with released trial results for this strain, the vaccine's Twitter account said on Tuesday.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus was included in a list of so-called variants of concern issued by the World Health Organization last month.

"#SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far - the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal," the statement read.

Sputnik V has already been approved in 67 countries. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

India World Russia Twitter Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

28 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

30 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

47 minutes ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

49 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.