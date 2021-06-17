UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Developers To Present Booster Shot Against Delta Variant Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sputnik V Developers to Present Booster Shot Against Delta Variant of Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will soon present a booster shot against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in India, according to the official Twitter account of the vaccine.

"SputnikV will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers," the statement read.

