MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine forms good post-vaccination cellular immunity in children, the first stage of trials shows, the Moscow mayor's office said on Thursday.

Moscow is currently carrying out a study of Sputnik V safety and effectiveness for children. The first stage involved 99 minors aged 12-17. Ninety-two volunteers received both components of the vaccine.

One-tenth or one-fifth of the adult dose of the vaccine is injected.

"Double inoculation of volunteers with vaccines, both with 1/10 and 1/5 of the adult immunizing dose, can lead to the formation of good post-vaccination cellular immunity; the drug showed a good safety and immunogenicity profile; safety and immunogenicity is higher than that in adult participants of a similar study," the mayor's office said in a statement.

Volunteers are being selected for the second stage of the study.