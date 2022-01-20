Sputnik V Gives 2 Times More Virus-Neutralizing Antibodies to Omicron Than Pfizer - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The titer of virus-neutralizing antibodies to the Omicron coronavirus strain is two times higher after Russia's Sputnik V vaccine than after the Pfizer vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, citing the results of a joint study by the Gamaleya Center and the Italian Spallanzani research institute for infectious diseases.

"A unique comparative study conducted at the Italian Spallanzani Institute, the leading Italian research institute for infectious diseases, by a joint Italian-Russian team of researchers representing the Institute and the Gamaleya Center shows that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine demonstrates more than 2 times higher titers of virus neutralizing antibodies to Omicron (B.

1.1.529) variant than 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine (2.1 times higher in total and 2.6 times higher 3 months after vaccination)," the RDIF said in a statement.

The Russian vaccine's developers also called for conducting "immediate global, open comparative studies on Sputnik Light and other boosters to COVID vaccines."

"Any efforts to deter these comparative "mix & match" studies delay the end of the pandemic as the advantages of this most efficient approach will not be utilized," the statement read.