Sputnik V Light Vaccine Halves Chance of COVID-19 Infection - Gamaleya Institute Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The single-shot Sputnik V Light version of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus decreases the chance of infection by 50-60 percent, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya research institute behind the vaccine, said on Sunday.

"There is a 'light' option, which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. If used separately without a second vaccination, it makes it possible to reduce the disease with this infection by 50 percent, or even 60 percent," said Gintsburg said in a televised appearance.

The slimmed-down version of the vaccine was registered in late March as an alternative to the main two-shot Sputnik V after successfully undergoing all three phases of clinical trials. The latter will remain the main version.

According to a publication in the Lancet medical journal, the two-shot Sputnik V is 92 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness and 100 percent in preventing severe disease.