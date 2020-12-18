UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Lite Vaccine To Protect People From Severe Cases Of Covid-19 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The lighter version of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus will ensure that even if people get infected with Covid-19, it will not be a severe case, the head of the Gamaleya research center, which developed the original vaccine, told Sputnik on Friday.

"If a person gets sick after the vaccine lite, they will not have a severe case.

The virus will not go down to the lungs, it will just be a minor cold," Alexander Gintsburg said.

The lighter version will need one injection instead of two that are required for the original vaccine.

According to Gintsburg, there is no need to change the technology as the simplified version will use the first component of the original vaccine. The immunity after the lighter vaccine is expected to last three-four months.

