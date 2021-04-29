UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Manufacturer Launching Legal Defamation Suit Against Brazilian Regulator Anvisa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The manufacturers of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said that they will launch a legal defamation suit against Brazil's Anvisa health regulatory agency for "knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," according to a statement on the vaccine's Twitter account.

Anvisa's Collegiate board on Tuesday unanimously rejected a regional government request to import the Russian-made vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said it believes the decision may be "politically motivated," citing a US Department of Health report that the United States had attempted to persuade Brazil not to use Sputnik V.

"Following the admission of Brazilian regulator Anvisa that it did not test Sputnik V vaccine, Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," the statement says.

