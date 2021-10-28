Sputnik V, Nasal Vaccine Likely to Ensure Full COVID Protection - Research Center Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Immunization with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and then revaccination with a nasal vaccine is likely to ensure full protection against COVID-19 infection, but this has yet to be studied in clinical trials, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

"We assume, although this will need to be studied during clinical trials, that such immunity will be sterile, that is, the vaccinated person will have not only humoral, but also mucosal immunity at the level of the entrance gate," Gintsburg said.