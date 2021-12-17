Sputnik V Preliminary Shows Strong Protection Against Severe Omicron Case - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will provide high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with omicron strain as per preliminary study by the Gamaleya Center, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday.

"The Gamaleya Center's recent preliminary laboratory study shows that Sputnik V demonstrates high virus neutralizing activity (VNA) against the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant and is expected to provide strong defense against severe disease and hospitalization," the RDIF said in a statement.

"Sputnik V has demonstrated 3-7x less of a reduction in virus neutralizing activity against Omicron as compared to data from other vaccine producers," the statement read.