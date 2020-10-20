UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Production In Russia May Increase Five-Fold From October To December - Manturov

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:33 PM

Sputnik V Production in Russia May Increase Five-Fold From October to December - Manturov

The number of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced each month in Russia may increase five-fold from October to December, the Russian minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The number of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced each month in Russia may increase five-fold from October to December, the Russian minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the volume, we have not changed our parameters to date. By the end of the month, we want to reach roughly 300,000 doses, in November about 800,000, and approaching 1.5 million in December," Manturov said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister of industry and trade said this past week that production could reach up to 15 million doses per month in early 2021.

Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in conjunction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease. The vaccine is currently in phase 3 trials.

The RDIF's first deputy CEO, Anatoly Braverman, said on Monday that there is global interest for more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V.

Related Topics

World Russia May October November December From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM orders to ensure sufficient supply of wheat, su ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 30,000 after new ..

32 seconds ago

Match officials for Zimbabwe series confirmed

22 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Buner

10 minutes ago

Sindh govt restores health risk allowance

10 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Expects Normandy-Format Summit to Be Hel ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.