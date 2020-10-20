Sputnik V Production in Russia May Increase Five-Fold From October to December - Manturov

The number of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced each month in Russia may increase five-fold from October to December, the Russian minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The number of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced each month in Russia may increase five-fold from October to December, the Russian minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the volume, we have not changed our parameters to date. By the end of the month, we want to reach roughly 300,000 doses, in November about 800,000, and approaching 1.5 million in December," Manturov said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister of industry and trade said this past week that production could reach up to 15 million doses per month in early 2021.

Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in conjunction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease. The vaccine is currently in phase 3 trials.

The RDIF's first deputy CEO, Anatoly Braverman, said on Monday that there is global interest for more than 1.2 billion doses of Sputnik V.