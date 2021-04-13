Sputnik V Production Volume in India May Reach Over 50 Million Doses Per Month - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The production volume of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, may reach over 50 million doses per month by summer, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday.

"We expect Sputnik V's production in India to reach over 50 million doses per month by summer," Dmitriev said during a briefing.

The RDIF CEO also said that some Indian companies are already producing Sputnik V.

"Some [companies] have already passed the mandatory checks and quality control stages. We guarantee that the quality control of Sputnik V at various enterprises is very strict," Dmitriev added.