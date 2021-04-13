UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Production Volume In India May Reach Over 50 Million Doses Per Month - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Sputnik V Production Volume in India May Reach Over 50 Million Doses Per Month - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The production volume of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, may reach over 50 million doses per month by summer, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday.

"We expect Sputnik V's production in India to reach over 50 million doses per month by summer," Dmitriev said during a briefing.

The RDIF CEO also said that some Indian companies are already producing Sputnik V.

"Some [companies] have already passed the mandatory checks and quality control stages. We guarantee that the quality control of Sputnik V at various enterprises is very strict," Dmitriev added.

Related Topics

India Russia May Million

Recent Stories

6 minutes ago

Driving the FinTech Revolution: UPaisa and Abacus ..

7 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

19 minutes ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

51 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.