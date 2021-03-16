UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Protects Against UK Coronavirus Variant, Research On Other Variants Ongoing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

The Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine protects against UK coronavirus variant, and the research on protection against other variants may be available within a week, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine protects against UK coronavirus variant, and the research on protection against other variants may be available within a week, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, said on Tuesday.

"To date, it has been experimentally verified, including in the laboratories of our institute, that Sputnik V, the serum obtained from those vaccinated with Sputnik V, perfectly neutralizes the British version of the pathogen COVID-19," Gintsburg said at a briefing.

The Gamaleya chief also said that the research on the protection from other coronavirus variants is ongoing, and results may appear within a week or more.

