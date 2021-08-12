UrduPoint.com

Sputnik V Shows 83% Efficacy Against Delta Variant - Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Russian Sputnik V vaccine proves 83% effective against the highly contagious Delta strain, the Russian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Currently thevSputnik V vaccine shows the most effective results in preventing and fighting the Delta strain. The latest results show that its efficacy reaches 83%, according to Russian data, provided by clinicians," Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated.

Moreover, Sputnik V is 95% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms, the official added.

On Monday, a US study was published on MedRxiv, a website server distributing unpublished eprints in the health sciences, estimating that the Moderna vaccine efficacy against the Delta strain was 76% and Pfizer 42% in July, when the Delta variant became predominent. Until July, the two vaccines stood at 86% and 76% efficacy, respectively.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 69 countries with a total population exceeding 3.7 billion people.

