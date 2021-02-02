Sputnik V Single-Dose Regimen May Give Partial Effect 18 Days After Immunization- Analysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Findings on a single-dose regimen of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine provide hints toward the early onset of a partially protective effect 16-18 days after the immunization, while further investigation is necessary, according to the interim results of the phase 3 trials of the two-dose vaccine, made available by Lancet.

"Although the study was not designed to assess the efficacy of a singledose regimen, our early starting point allows us to observe a possible partial protective effect of a single dose. The cumulative COVID-19 incidence curves of COVID-19 cases among the placebo and vaccine groups begin to diverge 16-18 days after the first immunisation, showing early onset of a partially protective effect after a single-dose immunisation; however, the study design does not allow us to draw conclusions from these observations," the report read, adding that further research is necessary.