UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Single-Dose Regimen May Give Partial Effect 18 Days After Immunization- Analysis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sputnik V Single-Dose Regimen May Give Partial Effect 18 Days After Immunization- Analysis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Findings on a single-dose regimen of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine provide hints toward the early onset of a partially protective effect 16-18 days after the immunization, while further investigation is necessary, according to the interim results of the phase 3 trials of the two-dose vaccine, made available by Lancet.

"Although the study was not designed to assess the efficacy of a singledose regimen, our early starting point allows us to observe a possible partial protective effect of a single dose. The cumulative COVID-19 incidence curves of COVID-19 cases among the placebo and vaccine groups begin to diverge 16-18 days after the first immunisation, showing early onset of a partially protective effect after a single-dose immunisation; however, the study design does not allow us to draw conclusions from these observations," the report read, adding that further research is necessary.

Related Topics

Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

8 minutes ago

123,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

28 minutes ago

PM makes conditional offers to resign

42 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

43 minutes ago

Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Has Grounds to Believe Navalny Poisoning Wa ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.