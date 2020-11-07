UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V To Be 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Presented For Registration In Israel - Hospital CEO

Sputnik V to Be 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Presented for Registration in Israel - Hospital CEO

The Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is the first such vaccine to be put forward for registration in Israel, Zeev Rotstein, the CEO of the Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center, has said in an interview with Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is the first such vaccine to be put forward for registration in Israel, Zeev Rotstein, the CEO of the Jerusalem-located Hadassah Medical Center, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, Hadassah was reported to be ordering 1.5 million doses of the Russian vaccine.

"Since we know that all [Russian] trials are being conducted in a correct manner, per the standards, we have requested all information on the vaccine to present it to the Israeli Health Ministry to register the vaccine in Israel. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is the first vaccine to be presented for registration in Israel," Rotstein said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

