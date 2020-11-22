UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V To Be Much Cheaper Than Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines - Sputnik V Twitter Account

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Sputnik V to Be Much Cheaper Than Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines - Sputnik V Twitter Account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The price per dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus will be much lower than that of vaccines developed by the US' Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceutical companies, the Russian vaccine's official Twitter account said on Sunday.

"Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of $19.

50 and Moderna of $25-$37 per dose actually means their price of $39 and $50-$74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower," the account said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that the price of Sputnik V would be announced next week.

"Sputnik V price will be announced next week, stay tuned!" the spokesperson said.

More Stories From World

