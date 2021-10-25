UrduPoint.com

Sputnik V Vaccination Allowed During Breastfeeding Period - Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Breastfeeding has been removed from the list of contraindications to Sputnik V vaccination against COVID-19, according to the amended instruction to the drug, published on the Russian state portal of medicines.

"The contraindications are hypersensitivity to any component of the vaccine ..., severe allergic reactions, acute infectious and non-infectious diseases, chronic diseases in acute stages, in case of which vaccination is possible two-to-four weeks after recovery or remission. In case of mild viral respiratory infections, acute infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, the vaccination is possible after the normalization of fever," the document reads.

The period of breastfeeding was listed as a contraindication before the amendment. In June, Sputnik V was allowed for vaccination of pregnant women based on the results of the research into its safety.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 70 countries with total population exceeding 3.7 billion people. Based on Russian analysis, the vaccine demonstrates 97.6% efficacy. In addition, Sputnik V is 83.1% efficient against the highly contagious Delta strain.

