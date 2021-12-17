Sputnik V Vaccination, Booster Dose Protect Against Omicron - Developer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Vaccination against COVID-19 with Sputnik V and receiving a booster dose after six months provide full protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Friday.

"The main conclusion ... is that the vaccination procedure, which was about ...

6 months ago proposed in the Russian Federation by the Ministry of Health of our country, the meaning of which is that after vaccination with Sputnik V, revaccination is proposed in six months with Sputnik Light. So this vaccination scheme gives today, on the sample that was analyzed, complete protection against the omicron strain," Gintsburg told a press conference.

The Gamaleya head also said that such a full procedure in a study on a large number of people will give protection against omicron of more than 83%