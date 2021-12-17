UrduPoint.com

Sputnik V Vaccination, Booster Dose Protect Against Omicron - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sputnik V Vaccination, Booster Dose Protect Against Omicron - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Vaccination against COVID-19 with Sputnik V and receiving a booster dose after six months provide full protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Friday.

"The main conclusion ... is that the vaccination procedure, which was about ...

6 months ago proposed in the Russian Federation by the Ministry of Health of our country, the meaning of which is that after vaccination with Sputnik V, revaccination is proposed in six months with Sputnik Light. So this vaccination scheme gives today, on the sample that was analyzed, complete protection against the omicron strain," Gintsburg told a press conference.

The Gamaleya head also said that such a full procedure in a study on a large number of people will give protection against omicron of more than 83%

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS 12th convocation to be on December 20

UVAS 12th convocation to be on December 20

16 minutes ago
 HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan

HBL collaborates on Agritech with BaKhabar Kissan

20 minutes ago
 Irthi integrates technology, crafts in weaving gam ..

Irthi integrates technology, crafts in weaving game at Expo 2020 Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Pakistan’s Foreign Min ..

Hissein Brahim Taha Meets Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Discuss Preparations fo ..

22 minutes ago
 Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to ..

Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Booster Shot Interval to 7 Months for Seniors - Prime ..

25 minutes ago
 South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low ..

South Africa to Provide 2Mln Vaccine Shots for Low Income African Countries - Pr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.