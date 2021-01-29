Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized in Republic of Guinea - RDIF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus was registered for use in the Republic of Guinea, the Russian sovereign wealth fund said Friday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by the National Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicine of the Republic of Guinea," the fund said in a press release.

The Republic of Guinea becomes the second country in Africa to approve the vaccine, the fund said. It has now joined Russia, Belarus, Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary and the UAE, where Sputnik V was cleared for use.