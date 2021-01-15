UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Vaccine Being Reviewed in Serbia for Permanent Approval - Response Center

Serbia is currently reviewing the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for permanent approval, the country's response center said Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Serbia is currently reviewing the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for permanent approval, the country's response center said Friday.

The first shipment of the Russian vaccine arrived in Belgrade on December 30. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic last Sunday said that Belgrade was expecting another shipment of 500,000 Sputnik V vaccines and mentioned agreements with China's Sinopharm to over 4 million Serbs with 8 million doses. The country is currently vaccinating its citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

"The Pfizer vaccine has received a permanent approval .

.. Regarding the Russian vaccine, it currently has a temporary approval, [and] is being processed to receive a permanent approval. Concerning the Chinese vaccine, it, like the ones before, will first receive a temporary approval and then a permanent registration," doctor Zoran Gojkovic, the health care secretary for the Vojvodina autonomous province, said at a press briefing.

On Thursday, President Alexander Vucic said that Serbia would be able to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 80 percent of the population.

