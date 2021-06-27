UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Vaccine Contraindicated For Women During Breastfeeding Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Pregnant women should use the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine only in cases when the expected health benefit for a mother is higher than the potential risk for the fetus, while the inoculation during the breastfeeding period is contraindicated, according to an updated direction for use published by the Russian drug register.

"There is no clinical data on the use of Sputnik V among breastfeeding women. It is impossible to rule out risks for newborns/infants during their breastfeeding. In this regard, the use of Sputnik V during the breastfeeding period is contraindicated," the updated instruction read.

With regard to vaccination during pregnancy, the updated document said that results of clinical trials were still lacking.

However, because studies on animals did not find any negative effects on the course of the pregnancy and the development of the fetus, Sputnik V is recommended for use for pregnant women "only in those cases when the expected benefits for the mother outweigh the potential risks for the fetus."

Earlier in June, Alexander Gintsburg, the chief of the Russian Gamaleya research center which has developed the world's pioneer COVID-19 vaccine, said that inoculated pregnant women could pass antibodies to their newborns during breastfeeding.

