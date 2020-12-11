UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Vaccine For Doctors, Teachers Delivered To All But 2 Russian Regions - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Sputnik V Vaccine for Doctors, Teachers Delivered to All But 2 Russian Regions - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for vaccination of medical workers and teachers in accordance with the instructions of the Russian president has been delivered to all regions of the country, except for the Magadan Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Area, the country's industry and trade minister, Denis Manturov, told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered this week to begin a large-scale vaccination against coronavirus, primarily by providing vaccinations to citizens from risk groups. In Moscow, to test the mechanism of mass vaccination from December 4, an electronic registration for vaccinations was opened for employees of the education, health are, and also city social services.

"The Russian president gave a task to ensure the supply of Sputnik V vaccine to all regions by the end of this week in order to begin large-scale vaccination of healthcare workers, teachers. This also applies to the defense ministry," Manturov said following a meeting with vaccine manufacturers.

"This task has been fulfilled, all regions have already been suppplied, with the exception of two, Magadan and Chukotka. Delivery to Magadan will be on Sunday, and to Chukotka it will be done on Monday, taking into account logistics ” the plane will take off on Sunday," the minister added.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Magadan December Sunday All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

40 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

56 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

57 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

1 hour ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.