Sputnik V Vaccine for Doctors, Teachers Delivered to All But 2 Russian Regions - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for vaccination of medical workers and teachers in accordance with the instructions of the Russian president has been delivered to all regions of the country, except for the Magadan Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Area, the country's industry and trade minister, Denis Manturov, told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered this week to begin a large-scale vaccination against coronavirus, primarily by providing vaccinations to citizens from risk groups. In Moscow, to test the mechanism of mass vaccination from December 4, an electronic registration for vaccinations was opened for employees of the education, health are, and also city social services.

"The Russian president gave a task to ensure the supply of Sputnik V vaccine to all regions by the end of this week in order to begin large-scale vaccination of healthcare workers, teachers. This also applies to the defense ministry," Manturov said following a meeting with vaccine manufacturers.

"This task has been fulfilled, all regions have already been suppplied, with the exception of two, Magadan and Chukotka. Delivery to Magadan will be on Sunday, and to Chukotka it will be done on Monday, taking into account logistics ” the plane will take off on Sunday," the minister added.