Sputnik V Vaccine May Be Widely Used in Russia in Late October - RDIF CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Sputnik V vaccine may be widely used in Russia in late October-early November, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"We believe that the vaccine will be widely used in Russia in late October - early November," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Of course, we also hope that it will be possible to approve and launch the Russian vaccine, including in the Middle East, as early as in November," he added.

He noted that at the moment the Russian vaccine was the first in the world in terms of approval and interest of various countries. Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates approved the conduct of phase III of clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the country.