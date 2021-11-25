UrduPoint.com

Sputnik V Vaccine Most Effective At Preventing COVID-19 Mortality - Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Sputnik V Vaccine Most Effective at Preventing COVID-19 Mortality - Study

A comparative study of five vaccines in Hungary has shown that Sputnik V is the best vaccine to prevent the likelihood of death from the COVID-19 disease, according to a press statement published by experts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A comparative study of five vaccines in Hungary has shown that Sputnik V is the best vaccine to prevent the likelihood of death from the COVID-19 disease, according to a press statement published by experts.

"A unique independent nationwide observational study in EU member state Hungary estimating and directly comparing efficacy of five vaccines against COVID has demonstrated that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has the highest (98%) efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection leading alongside the vaccine by Moderna," the press release said..

The study was published in the scientific journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection by leading experts from the Semmelweis University, Syreon Research Institute among a dozen medical institutions in the country.

It was based on the field data from 3.7 million vaccinated individuals in Hungary.

"With 98% efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection Sputnik V has demonstrated the best results among five vaccines (Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca) administered in EU member state Hungary as part of an independent study based on data from 3.7 million people," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.

Hungary was the first member state of the European Union to authorize the use of Sputnik V.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Hungary From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Approves $2.5Bln Funding for Greek Renewable Po ..

EU Approves $2.5Bln Funding for Greek Renewable Power Production Projects

8 minutes ago
 Tarin, Citibank discuss proposals for securing inv ..

Tarin, Citibank discuss proposals for securing investment

8 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension in Hayatabad, Char ..

PESCO notifies power suspension in Hayatabad, Charsadda, Besham

8 minutes ago
 Role of officials essential for maintaining good g ..

Role of officials essential for maintaining good governance: Governor Balochista ..

8 minutes ago
 HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSU ..

HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSUA research, education

11 minutes ago
 Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migr ..

Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.