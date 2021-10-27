UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:20 AM

Sputnik V Vaccine Protects Against All COVID Delta Strain Variants - Research Center Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine protects against all variants of coronavirus, including the new type of the Delta strain, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

Reports said Monday that three cases of infection with the new variant of the Delta strain, AY.4.2, were detected in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

"The Sputnik V vaccine is effective against all variants, none of the variants has become more epidemically significant than the original variant," Gintsburg said when asked whether Sputnik V would be effective against the new variant of the Delta strain.

