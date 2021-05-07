UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Vaccine Proves Reliable After Tests In Hungary - Slovakian Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Sputnik V Vaccine Proves Reliable After Tests in Hungary - Slovakian Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) A Hungarian lab's tests of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which was sent to Slovakia, showed that the vaccine was reliable, Slovak Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said Friday.

Slovakia received the first shipment of Sputnik V on March 1.

As the country does not have certified laboratories to do the tests, it sent 46 ampoules to Hungary's Official Medicinal Control Laboratory.

"The test results of Sputnik V vaccine in Hungary are negative, which means it's all good," Lengvarsky told reporters in a televised briefing.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on April 26 that the country would approve Sputnik V for use if it tested well in Hungary.

More Stories From World

