Sputnik V Vaccine Supply Arrives in Gaza After Temporarily Blocked by Israel - Moscow

The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine containing 2,000 doses has arrived in the Gaza Strip, the Russian diplomatic mission to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) told Sputnik on Wednesday

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine containing 2,000 doses has arrived in the Gaza Strip, the Russian diplomatic mission to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, citing Heath Minister Mai Alkaila, that Israel had been blocking the shipment of Sputnik V from the West Bank to the Gaza Strip. According to the minister, the vaccine was intended for health care workers.

"The vehicles have crossed the border, carrying 2,000 doses to vaccinate 1,000 people," Gocha Buachidze, the Russian representative to the PNA, said.

Fathi Abu Warda, an adviser to the Palestinian minister of health, confirmed the delivery during a press conference on Wednesday, saying that "Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived today in the Gaza Strip through the Erez checkpoint."

Palestine approved the Russian vaccine in January, marking Sputnik V's inaugural registration in the Middle East.