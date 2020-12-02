UrduPoint.com
Sputnik V Vaccine To Be Supplied To All Countries At Same Price, Below $10 - RDIF CEO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:21 PM

Sputnik V Vaccine to Be Supplied to All Countries at Same Price, Below $10 - RDIF CEO

Russia will supply its Sputnik V vaccine coronavirus to other countries at the same price of below $10, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia will supply its Sputnik V vaccine coronavirus to other countries at the same price of below $10, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday.

"In the spirit of partnership, Sputnik V will be available to other countries for mass vaccinations starting from early next year," Dmitriev said, adding that Russia was "building productions partnerships" and ready to share its technologies with all of the interested countries.

"Our vaccine will cost less than $10 per dose, which is significantly lower than some of the MRNA vaccines. And we focused on making this vaccine available to all the world. And it will be supplied to the world at the same price, to all of the countries," RDIF CEO said.

Russia will be able to start deliveries of the vaccine in January or February for early requests and in March for later orders, Dmitriev said.

