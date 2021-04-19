UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Continue In Turkey, Production Not Authorized Yet - Scientist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Continue in Turkey, Production Not Authorized Yet - Scientist

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 continue in Turkey, and local production has not been authorized yet, Afsin Emre Kayipmaz, a member of the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Advisory board, specified to Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing Kayipmaz, that Turkey had already authorized the production of the Russian vaccine.

"I told a reporter that Turkey is conducting trials of the Russian vaccine, we have received preliminary positive results only for some of the phases. I have not said anything else, I believe the reporter did not understand me quite correctly. But I am very much upset, I have called the newspaper, and they will soon remove that piece from the website," Kayipmaz said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: COVID-19 in South Asia is everyone&#039 ..

30 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

9 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

9 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.