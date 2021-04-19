Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Continue in Turkey, Production Not Authorized Yet - Scientist

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 continue in Turkey, and local production has not been authorized yet, Afsin Emre Kayipmaz, a member of the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Advisory board, specified to Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing Kayipmaz, that Turkey had already authorized the production of the Russian vaccine.

"I told a reporter that Turkey is conducting trials of the Russian vaccine, we have received preliminary positive results only for some of the phases. I have not said anything else, I believe the reporter did not understand me quite correctly. But I am very much upset, I have called the newspaper, and they will soon remove that piece from the website," Kayipmaz said.