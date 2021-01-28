Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Showed No Serious Side Effects - Gamaleya Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Trials of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus showed no side effects, a senior researcher at the gene engineering center of the Gamaleya Center, Darya Egorova, said Thursday.

"We confirmed that the vaccine is very safe, we did not record a single serious side effect associated with it and no fatality that could be linked to the vaccine," Egorova said at an online meeting of the Russian academy of Sciences.

A preliminary analysis of the data of post-registration trials of Sputnik V showed that it was more than 91 percent effective, Egorova said.