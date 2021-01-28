UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Showed No Serious Side Effects - Gamaleya Research Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Sputnik V Vaccine Trials Showed No Serious Side Effects - Gamaleya Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Trials of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus showed no side effects, a senior researcher at the gene engineering center of the Gamaleya Center, Darya Egorova, said Thursday.

"We confirmed that the vaccine is very safe, we did not record a single serious side effect associated with it and no fatality that could be linked to the vaccine," Egorova said at an online meeting of the Russian academy of Sciences.

A preliminary analysis of the data of post-registration trials of Sputnik V showed that it was more than 91 percent effective, Egorova said.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

14 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

14 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

14 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

21 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

14 minutes ago

Mexico City Breaks Daily Record of COVID-19 Death ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.