(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The efficacy of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V reached 97.6 percent, based on analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among vaccinated Russians, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The efficacy of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V reached 97.6 percent, based on analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among vaccinated Russians, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday.

"Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated efficacy of 97.6%, based on the analysis of data on the infection rate of coronavirus among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V," the statement says.

According to data from 3.8 million Russians vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5 to 20 to March 31, the infection rate starting from the 35th day from the date of the first injection was only 0.027 percent, compared to 1.1 percent incidence among unvaccinated adult population, it says..

"The data and calculations of the vaccine's efficacy will be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal in May," it says.