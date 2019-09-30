UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik's Accreditation Denial Shows UK Politicians Hiding Something - Journalists Union

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

Sputnik's Accreditation Denial Shows UK Politicians Hiding Something - Journalists Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The rejection of Sputnik's application to attend the Conservative Party gathering indicates that the UK politicians have something to hide, the head of the international department at the Russian Journalists Union, Timur Shafir, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The Conservative Party Conference 2019 kicked off in the city of Manchester on Sunday and will last until Wednesday. Sputnik has been denied accreditation to the conference just a night before the event without reasons provided.

"The fact that the rejection was received just a night before the gathering is highlighting again that it was not a coincidence, it was made deliberately," Shafir said.

The official assumed that something odd to the standards of Western Europe would take place at the conference and the UK politicians wanted to hide it.

Shafir noted that Russia should not behave in the same way.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the UK media would face a proportional response in Russia.

The RT broadcaster and Sputnik have faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering impartial coverage of news. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing RT and Sputnik as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without giving any proof. Moscow has called all the accusations against RT and Sputnik groundless.

Related Topics

UK Resolution Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Same Manchester Sunday 2016 2019 Media Event All

Recent Stories

CBUAE seeking expert comments on draft regulation ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

3 hours ago

UAE provides 80 tonnes of food aid to people of ea ..

4 hours ago

Arab Knowledge Forum for Sustainable Development o ..

4 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Armenian Embassy&#039;s r ..

5 hours ago

ADDA launches &#039;Digital Stars&#039; to promote ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.