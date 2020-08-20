(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Rossiya Segodnya news agency said on Thursday that Sputnik's account is not available in Twitter's search tool, adding that the move reveals a high level of censorship on the social networking site.

"Twitter has stopped showing Sputnik accounts in the search bar. If the user has not previously subscribed or logged into Sputnik accounts, then Twitter's search tool no longer gives the opportunity to find these pages," the news agency's press office said.

Rossiya Segodnya has sent two requests to Twitter and asked for a comment on the situation, but has yet to receive a response.

The news agency is working to find out more details regarding the issue.

"Apparently, Twitter is no longer a free social network and a platform for pluralism of opinions, it became a politically engaged and heavily censored organization," the press office added.

In addition, accounts linked to RT no longer appear in Twitter's search bar to users who do not follow them.

Earlier in August, the social network said that it would label accounts linked to various governments as "state-affiliated media" but there was no information about removing them from the search tool.