UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik's Simonyan Rejects Delphi Forum Offer On Remark From Floor Instead Of Moderation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sputnik's Simonyan Rejects Delphi Forum Offer on Remark From Floor Instead of Moderation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Thursday that the organizers of the Delphi Economic Forum, who excluded Sputnik from full-fledged participation in the event, proposed providing the news agency with the opportunity to make a remark from the floor instead of moderating a discussion, but Sputnik is not satisfied with that.

Earlier in the day, the forum's organizers barred a Sputnik representative, Director of Foreign Language News Production Tatyana Kukhareva, from participating in the business program of the event. They cited protests from the speakers and sponsors as justification for their decision. Simonyan appealed to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos regarding the issue, asking "when did political censorship return to the homeland of democracy?"

"We received a letter after our publications and my question to the president about censorship in the homeland of democracy.

In return, they offer to allow us a remark from the floor. Dear Greek friends, this does not work for us. We will be happy to restore initial agreements and [receive] an apology to Tatyana from your side. Especially since the last day of your forum falls right on March 8 [International Women's Day]," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Earlier in February, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency received a letter from the forum's organizing committee asking Sputnik's representative to pull out of moderating a discussion on Russian topics, as its speakers and sponsors were against the arrangement. The organizers did not reveal who had voiced the objections.

Related Topics

Business Russia Democracy February March Women Event From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

53 seconds ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

46 minutes ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

46 minutes ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

53 minutes ago

German Top Diplomat Urges UNSC to Enhance Efforts ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.