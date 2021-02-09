SPUTNK TOP STORIES OF THE DAY

UrduPoint.com
(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) told Sputnik that it completed scientific consultations with Russia's Gamaleya research center that developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which means that Moscow can now submit an application for vaccine authorization for the EU market.

* The Russian Direct Investment Fund told Sputnik on Tuesday that it had an official confirmation that the EMA accepted all paperwork for registration of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the EU market.

* The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed hope, in its comment for Sputnik, that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus would be distributed through the COVAX international program after receiving the WHO authorization for emergency use.

* The Myanmar military has rejected the United States' request to speak with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said at a press briefing.

* New Zealand on Tuesday suspended political ties with Myanmar following last week's forceful takeover of the country's government and banned the entry of its military leaders who carried out the coup, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

GEORGIA STATE OFFICIAL PROBING TRUMP'S EFFORT TO OVERTURN ELECTION RESULTS

* Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office has opened an investigation into allegations that former US President Donald Trump tried to overturn the state's 2020 election results, Communications Manager for Voter education Walter Jones told Sputnik.

CANADA POSTPONES OBERLANDER DEPORTATION HEARINGS

* Canada's Immigration and Refugee board is postponing until March 19 the deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander after the country's Federal Court of Canada ordered a stay of the proceedings, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape told Sputnik.

* The court mandated stay of deportation proceedings against Oberlander undermines Canada's reputation and the admissibility hearings must resume as soon as possible, B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said.

LIBYAN PARTIES AGREE ON UNIFIED NATIONAL BUDGET

* The parties to the conflict in Libya have for the first time in seven years agreed on a unified national budget, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya said in a statement.

