Spy Bug Found In Gift To Israeli Minister From Chinese Embassy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 01:14 PM

A suspicious object similar to a spy listening device was found in a thermal mug gifted to an Israeli minister by the Chinese embassy, Israeli army radio Galei Tzahal reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

According to the broadcaster, all cups from the set received as a gift by the Israeli official have been seized and handed over to the country's security authorities. Israeli security agency Shin Bet is reportedly investigating the case.

Security sources told the radio network that the situation was unclear, raising suspicion that several Israeli ministers might have received a similar gift.

