Spy Row Erupts In Australia Over 'traitor' Politician

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Australia's government on Thursday faced angry demands to name a "traitor" former politician accused by the country's top spy of having "sold out" the country to a foreign power.

In an extraordinary public revelation, Australia's director-general of security Mike Burgess said a spy team from an unnamed country had cultivated and recruited a former Australian politician.

"This politician sold out their country, party and former colleagues to advance the interests of the foreign regime," the spy chief said in a speech in Canberra on Wednesday.

The unnamed former politician had been recruited "several years ago", said Burgess, who runs the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

The person had even proposed bringing a prime minister's family member into the "spies' orbit", a plan that did not proceed, he said.

The former politician did, however, organise an overseas conference at which spies posing as bureaucrats targeted participants for recruitment, eventually obtaining security and defence information from an academic, Burgess said.

The remarks unleashed speculation in the media and demands for the former politician to be identified.

