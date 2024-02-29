Spy Row Erupts In Australia Over 'traitor' Politician
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Australia's government on Thursday faced angry demands to name a "traitor" former politician accused by the country's top spy of having "sold out" the country to a foreign power.
In an extraordinary public revelation, Australia's director-general of security Mike Burgess said a spy team from an unnamed country had cultivated and recruited a former Australian politician.
"This politician sold out their country, party and former colleagues to advance the interests of the foreign regime," the spy chief said in a speech in Canberra on Wednesday.
The unnamed former politician had been recruited "several years ago", said Burgess, who runs the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.
The person had even proposed bringing a prime minister's family member into the "spies' orbit", a plan that did not proceed, he said.
The former politician did, however, organise an overseas conference at which spies posing as bureaucrats targeted participants for recruitment, eventually obtaining security and defence information from an academic, Burgess said.
The remarks unleashed speculation in the media and demands for the former politician to be identified.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
More Stories From World
-
New Tuvalu PM says focused on development, not Taiwan ties27 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim46 minutes ago
-
US sprinter Lyles ready to write next chapter, starting at world indoors47 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court hears 'bump stocks' gun case47 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes on south Lebanon kill two: state media47 minutes ago
-
Norway's King Harald to stay in Malaysian hospital after infection47 minutes ago
-
EU rules must change to avoid new migrant ship tragedy: ombudsman56 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim57 minutes ago
-
Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits57 minutes ago
-
Judge reject Trump's $100 mn bond offer as he appeals $355 mn penalty57 minutes ago
-
More than 20 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal1 hour ago
-
Senegal government adopts amnesty bill in 'appeasement' bid1 hour ago