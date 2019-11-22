UrduPoint.com
Spy Scandal In Serbia Aimed At Destroying Relations With Russia - Senior Russian Lawmaker

Spy Scandal in Serbia Aimed at Destroying Relations With Russia - Senior Russian Lawmaker

The opponents of the Serbian government have made an attempt to stir up a spy scandal and to ruin the country's relations with Russia ahead of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's upcoming visit, Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The opponents of the Serbian government have made an attempt to stir up a spy scandal and to ruin the country's relations with Russia ahead of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's upcoming visit, Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Serbian Blic tabloid suggested on Wednesday that a former Russian deputy military attache had attempted to recruit a senior Serbian officer for carrying out espionage activities.

"This story obviously stinks.

We have deep friendship with Serbia. Meanwhile, relations between the government and the opposition are far from being trouble-free there. So it is quite a showing 'coincidence' that the 'spy card' was played on the threshold of the visit," Morozov said.

He noted that this move was targeted both against Vucic and against Russia.

"One can only guess who is behind this. But one should always ask: for who it is beneficial. For those who want to destroy our relations and to discredit Vucic," Morozov added.

