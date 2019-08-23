Spy Suspect Whelan Says in Russian Court Has Health Problems

Paul Whelan, who was detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage, complained about his health as he was brought to a court on Friday to determine whether his pre-trial detention should continue

Before the court session began, Whelan had asked for consulate workers to visit him in the pre-trial detention center.

He told the court later that the translator who was at the session with the lawyer did not understand him.

Meanwhile, the court declined Whelan's request for the prosecutor's recusal. Whelan had argued that the prosecutor was acting in the interests of the Federal Security Service, but the court found his arguments were unsubstantiated.

According to the Russian security services, Canadian-born Whelan was detained during a spy operation. He may face between 10 and 20 years in prison. Whelan holds citizenship from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland.