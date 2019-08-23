UrduPoint.com
Spy Suspect Whelan Says Not Ready For Hearing In Moscow Court Due To Medical Procedures

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:39 PM

US citizen Paul Whelan, who is being kept in Russian custody on spying charges, said Friday that he was not ready to fully partake in the hearing, which is underway in a Moscow court, as he was taking painkillers and had not eaten since Thursday evening

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US citizen Paul Whelan, who is being kept in Russian custody on spying charges, said Friday that he was not ready to fully partake in the hearing, which is underway in a Moscow court, as he was taking painkillers and had not eaten since Thursday evening.

The court hearing is considering the possibility of prolonging Whelan's arrest until the end of October.

Whelan specified that he had not eaten because he had medical procedures scheduled for Friday. He also stressed that he could not fully participate in the session due to having taken painkillers.

"I was brought here this morning with a two-hour notice, I was not given notice for this hearing.

I have not seen my attorneys for more than a month for consultation. I did not have an opportunity to talk to them or look at their documents," he said.

Moreover, Whelan claimed that someone caused injuries to him in jail, adding that he was denied necessary medical care.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December on charges of espionage. If convicted, he may face from 10 to 20 years in prison.

A former US marine, Whelan has denied the charges and insisted he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007.

