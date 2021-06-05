UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Square Chief Dorsey Mulls Pocket Wallet For Bitcoin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:14 AM

Square chief Dorsey mulls pocket wallet for bitcoin

Jack Dorsey on Friday put out word that his financial payments startup Square is thinking about making a real-world wallet for safely pocketing bitcoin

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Jack Dorsey on Friday put out word that his financial payments startup Square is thinking about making a real-world wallet for safely pocketing bitcoin.

Hardware wallets can be used to store the digital Currency offline, synching with applications for transactions on the internet as needed.

Another option for cryptocurrency owners is to use "virtual" wallets, essentially trusting third parties to keep money safe and using passwords to access funds.

"Square is considering making a hardware wallet for bitcoin," Dorsey said in a string of tweets asking for feedback on the idea.

"If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community." Dorsey reasoned that bitcoin is a currency for the masses, and that it is important to have ways for people to hold it that don't involve entrusting it to outside parties.

"The exchange you used to buy your bitcoin probably attends to your security with good intent, but circumstances may reveal 'custody' actually means 'IOU,' " tweeted Dorsey, who is also the chief of Twitter.

"Deciding to take custody, and security, of your bitcoin is complicated." He envisioned a bitcoin wallet that makes it easy for people to use some of it for shopping, say through their smartphones, while protecting the rest of the cryptocurrency.

"We can imagine apps that work without Square and maybe also without permission from Apple and Google," he continued, referring to the makers of the world's big two smartphone operating systems.

Square will set up accounts at Twitter and software developer community website GitHub dedicated to a bitcoin wallet design if it decides to go ahead with the project, said Dorsey.

Related Topics

Internet World Google Exchange Twitter Bitcoin Buy Cryptocurrency Money May Apple From

Recent Stories

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

2 minutes ago

Cycling's Egan Bernal has Covid-19

2 minutes ago

Fire at Yazidi camp in Iraq destroys tents, injure ..

2 minutes ago

US PGA Tour Memorial tournament scores

16 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.