Square Outside Paris' Notre-Dame Closed Over High Lead Levels - Reports

Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:58 PM

Paris police have decided to close the square outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral to the public due to high concentrations of toxic lead particles in the area, the France Info broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Paris police have decided to close the square outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral to the public due to high concentrations of toxic lead particles in the area, the France Info broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

The square was closed on Monday on the recommendation of the health agency of the Ile-de-France region out of precaution, the broadcaster said, adding that the movement of vehicles and people in the area is prohibited.

The authorities will reopen the square as soon as the area is cleaned up and the lead concentration returns to a sufficiently low level.

The cause of the pollution was not mentioned.

On April 15, 2019, a major fire engulfed the cathedral, prompting the collapse of its spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure. Paris has ruled out criminal motives behind the accident. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years, while some experts claim that the restoration works will last at least 10 years.

Last month, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said that the cathedral would reopen in 2024.

