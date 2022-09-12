'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea's "Squid Game" is bidding to make Emmys history Monday by becoming the first foreign-language television show to win top honors for best drama.

The Netflix show -- in which misfits and criminals compete for cash in barbaric and deadly versions of schoolyard games -- is aiming to emulate the success of Oscar-winning South Korean movie "Parasite" with a triumph at tv's top prize gala.

But it faces tough competition from previous winner "Succession," the tale of a family vying for control of a media empire -- rife with Shakespearean backstabbing -- that earned the most nominations overall at 25.

"It's pretty hard to go against that HBO juggernaut," said Pete Hammond, awards columnist for Hollywood publication Deadline.

Experts polled by awards prediction site Gold Derby have tipped "Succession" as the favorite.

"I do think ('Squid Game') is going to win best actor," noted Hammond -- an outcome that would make Lee Jung-jae the category's first winner for a non-English performance.

The South Korean series has already tasted Emmys victory, with four trophies at the Creative Emmys, the pre-gala event at which many statuettes are awarded in minor categories, including one for Lee Yoo-mi for best guest actress in a drama.

Other shows contending for the night's top drama prizes include Apple TV+ dystopian workplace series "Severance," starring Adam Scott, and the final season of Netflix's much-lauded crime saga "Ozark."Zendaya, who became the youngest-ever best actress winner two years ago for HBO's hard-hitting teen drama "Euphoria," is tipped to repeat.