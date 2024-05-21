SRCA Conducts Mock Emergency Exercise In Madinah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Madinah conducted an emergency preparedness exercise , in collaboration with other concerned authorities.
This drill, part of their preparations for the upcoming Hajj season 1445 AH, aimed to ensure the swift and effective response of ground and air ambulance teams to any emergencies pilgrims might encounter during their journey.
The simulated scenario involved a passenger bus accident on the Hijrah Road, resulting in the injury of 10 individuals. The injuries ranged from minor (six) to serious (two), the latter requiring air medical evacuation.
By conducting such exercises, SRCA seeks to identify and mitigate potential risks to pilgrims, public, and private property. The drill also assessed the readiness of personnel and equipment to manage such incidents, restore order, and improve coordination with partner agencies.
