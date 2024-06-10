SRCA Medical Evacuation Teams Ready To Serve Pilgrims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The 96 members of the medical evacuation teams of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) are ready to serve pilgrims.
The ground and air teams are the first to intervene to provide emergency services to pilgrims,SPA reported.
SRCA Spokesperson for the Hajj season Dr. Youssef Al-Sofayan stressed that the authority has deployed coordinators from among its staff to collaborate with concerned authorities to facilitate the tasks of emergency teams from other sectors, ensure quick access to emergency cases, and coordinate patient transfers.
This helps save time and effort in transporting potential cases to the nearest specialized health facilities.
Al-Sofayan said that the authority makes use of technology for the highest response time, and the teams operated in three shifts, round the clock.
He pointed out that volunteers who speak different languages have been assigned to handle calls via 997 and e-applications, providing pre-arrival instructions, according to the approved protocol.
