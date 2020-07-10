UrduPoint.com
Srebrenica Massacre, 25 Years On Muslims Still Face Serb Denial

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

Srebrenica massacre, 25 years on Muslims still face Serb denial

Relatives of the Bosnian Muslims killed in the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II are getting ready to mark 25 years since the Srebrenica massacre on Saturday, but for many Serbs the episode remains a myth

Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Relatives of the Bosnian Muslims killed in the worst atrocity on European soil since World War II are getting ready to mark 25 years since the Srebrenica massacre on Saturday, but for many Serbs the episode remains a myth.

"It's not easy to live here next to those who 25 years on deny that a genocide was committed," says Hamdija Fejzic, Srebrenica's Muslim deputy mayor.

For Bosnian Muslims, recognising the scale of the atrocity is a necessity for lasting peace. But for most Serbs -- leaders and laypeople in both Bosnia and Serbia -- using the word genocide remains unacceptable.

Bosnian Serb forces killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in a few days after capturing the ill-fated town on July 11, 1995.

The episode -- labelled as genocide by two international courts -- came at the end of a 1992-1995 war between Bosnia's Croats, Muslims and Serbs that claimed some 100,000 lives.

Bosnian Serb wartime military chief general Ratko Mladic, still revered as a hero by many Serbs, was sentenced to life in prison by a UN court in 2017 over war crimes including the Srebrenica genocide. He is awaiting the decision on his appeal.

In the run-up to the anniversary, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described Srebrenica as "something that we should not and cannot be proud of", but he has never publicly uttered the word "genocide".

In July 2017, he said it was a "horrible crime" but added that "between 80 and 90 percent of Serbs do not think that a major crime was committed".

