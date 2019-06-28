UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Adds Chinese Luxury Buses Into State Transport Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:39 PM

Sri Lanka adds Chinese luxury buses into state transport sector

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Transport Minister Arjuna Ranatunga announced to deploy nine new luxury buses purchased from China to Sri Lanka's Transport Board (SLTB) to upgrade the country's public transportation sector, local media reports said here Friday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Transport Minister Arjuna Ranatunga announced to deploy nine new luxury buses purchased from China to Sri Lanka's Transport board (SLTB) to upgrade the country's public transportation sector, local media reports said here Friday.

In a ceremony held here on Thursday, Wickremesinghe and Ranatunga deployed the nine buses which was manufactured by China's "King Long" company to the transportation sector in order to provide safe and secure journeys for the millions of people using public transport daily.The buses will be deployed in regional depots.

According to the Transport Ministry, the King Long buses have already been deployed in many European countries and this is the first time in Sri Lanka such buses have been deployed.

The ministry said the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras and can be tracked through the GPS system. The buses also have upgraded security features.

The ministry said it plans to add 2000 new buses to the SLTB fleet to strengthen the state bus service in the coming months.

Sri Lanka is looking to boost its public transport infrastructure, particularly in Colombo, amid rising tourist numbers and increased road congestion.

In a recent government survey, it is estimated that by 2030, more than 60 percent of the Sri Lankan people will depend on the public transport to travel to capital Colombo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sri Lanka China Company Road Colombo Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

1 hour ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

1 hour ago

US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case on Trump Endi ..

18 seconds ago

Punjab governor, Lahore High Court Chief Justice d ..

23 seconds ago

Model Courts dispose of 108 murder & narcotics cas ..

25 seconds ago

Three killed in various incidents in Rajanpur

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.