Sri Lanka Aims For 3 Mln Tourists In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Sri Lanka plans to attract 3 million tourists in 2025 and earn 5 billion U.S. Dollars, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe told parliament on Wednesday.
Ranasinghe told parliament that over 1.
62 million tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka in the first 10 months of 2024 and the country has earned over 2.5 billion dollars, adding that they expect a little over 2 million tourists in 2024 with the earning of 3 billion dollars.
He said that the government will implement the national tourism policy in 2025 and expects to attract 5 million tourists by 2029 and earn 10 billion dollars.
